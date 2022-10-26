Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies After First Bath in 60 Years
Amou Haji (uncle Haji) smokes several cigarettes as he sits on the ground on the outskirts of the village of Dezhgah in the Dehram district of the southwestern Iranian Fars province, on Dec. 28, 2018. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
cleanliness
hygiene

‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies After First Bath in 60 Years

Steven Ganot
10/26/2022

An Iranian man affectionately called “Uncle Haji” and described in the press as the “world’s dirtiest man” died on Sunday at the age of 94, shortly after taking his first bath in more than six decades, according to Iranian media reports.

The resident of Dezhgah, a small village in Iran’s southern Fars province, 525 miles south of Tehran, avoided eating fresh food and believed that being clean was harmful to one’s health, the head of Dehram district told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Amou Haji subsisted on roadkill and smoked animal excrement from a pipe. He lived in a “grave-like hole” and, when temperatures dropped, lived in a shack that villagers built for him. IRNA described him as having “a face similar to that of a caveman” and said that “even ordinary people thought he was nearly a century old.”

And he feared that taking a bath would make him sick. When, a few years ago, a group of local youth tried to bring him in a car to the river to bathe, he jumped out of the car and ran away.

Turns out, he may have been right.

Villagers convinced him a few months ago to finally bathe. Shortly afterward, he fell ill and finally died on Sunday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.