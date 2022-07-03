The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Yair Lapid Addresses Country as Prime Minister, Lays Out Common Beliefs
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid presides over his first Cabinet meeting on July 3, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Yair Lapid
Israeli prime minister

Yair Lapid Addresses Country as Prime Minister, Lays Out Common Beliefs

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2022

Yair Lapid, who officially became Israel’s Prime Minister on Friday, delivered his first speech to the nation in the position, in a televised address on Saturday night. “The State of Israel is bigger than all of us. More important than any of us. It was here before us, and will be here long after us. It doesn’t belong only to us. It belongs to those who dreamed of it for thousands of years in the Diaspora, and also to those yet to be born, to future generations,” Lapid said at the start of his speech. “For them and for us, we must choose the common good; that which unites us. There will always be disagreements, the question is how we manage them, and how we make sure they don’t manage us.”  Lapid laid out the common beliefs he says are shared by Israelis, including that Israel: is the nation-state of the Jewish people; is a liberal democracy; that it must preserve its military might; that it prays for the welfare of its soldiers and police; that it is a Jewish state;  and a country that seeks peace. On Sunday morning, at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Lapid announced that the goal of the coalition will be “to manage the government as if elections were not being held. The citizens of Israel are entitled to a government that constantly functions.” Lapid succeeded Naftali Bennett as prime minister as part of their rotation agreement after Knesset lawmakers voted to dissolve the government and hold new elections, the fifth in 3.5 years. Lapid began his speech by thanking Bennett for “allowing the citizens of Israel to see this week an orderly transition between people who keep agreements and believe in one another,” an apparent dig at former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who broke his rotation agreement with Benny Gantz in 2020, and who gave Bennett a 30-minute briefing when he assumed the premiership. On Sunday, Lapid officially invited Netanyahu in his position as Opposition Leader to a meeting to be updated  on state affairs, together with the military secretary, General Avi Gil, something Netanyahu refused to receive during Bennett’s tenure.

