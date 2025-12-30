Yemen Leadership Council Splits After Al-Alimi Orders UAE Withdrawal, Emergency Rule

Yemen’s already-fractured anti-Houthi camp lurched into a new crisis Tuesday after Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad al-Alimi declared a 90-day nationwide state of emergency, imposed a 72-hour air, sea, and land embargo on ports and border crossings, and moved to scrap a defense pact with the United Arab Emirates, ordering Emirati forces to withdraw within 24 hours.

The announcements came as tensions spiked between the internationally recognized government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks self-determination for southern Yemen and has recently expanded its footprint in the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah. Four PLC members—including the STC’s leader—swiftly pushed back, rejecting what they called “unilateral and illegal decisions” and warning that one-man decrees on sovereign and security matters “lack legal and constitutional basis.” They reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to the anti-Houthi coalition and described the UAE as a “key partner” for regional and maritime security, urging a return to consensus decision-making.

Hours earlier, the Saudi-led coalition signaled it was willing to use force to stop outside military support for Yemeni factions. Coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki said the coalition conducted a “limited” operation targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded at the port of Mukalla after two ships arriving from Fujairah entered without authorization. He said crews disabled tracking systems and delivered materiel to support the STC in Hadramout and Al-Mahrah, calling it a violation of de-escalation efforts and UN Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015). Al Maliki said the operation followed international humanitarian law and caused no collateral damage, and the coalition urged civilians to evacuate the port area.

Yemen has been at war since 2014, when Houthi forces seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led intervention in 2015. The latest rift raises fresh questions about who controls the anti-Houthi coalition’s eastern flank—and whether today’s political split becomes tomorrow’s new front.