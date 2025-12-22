Yemen Presidency Warns Ministers Against Backing Southern Secession Push

Yemen’s presidential leadership moved Sunday to rein in Aden-based ministries and officials who issued statements sympathetic to the Southern Transitional Council (STC), as the power-sharing government strains under renewed tensions over southern separatism and the STC’s recent expansion in the east.

State media cited a source in the presidency saying Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), reviewed the statements and concluded they “exceeded their functional responsibilities” and conflicted with Yemen’s constitution and the agreed rules for the transitional period. The source warned that officials using their posts to promote agendas outside the constitutional framework amounts to a serious legal breach.

According to the same account, Al-Alimi instructed authorities to take “all necessary legal and administrative measures” against steps that weaken unified decision-making or seek to impose policy outside the legal framework.

The warning followed declarations by several government bodies in Aden expressing support for the STC, including a statement from the Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance backing “the aspirations of the people of the South to implement their will,” and urging the international community and the Saudi-led coalition to respect those aspirations more than three decades after Yemen’s 1990 unification.

The flare-up comes after the STC increased its military footprint earlier this month in Hadramout and Al Mahrah, moves the PLC called “unilateral and illegitimate” while demanding a withdrawal—an appeal the STC rejected.

The STC, founded in 2017 and formally part of the UN-recognized government, continues to advocate for restoring an independent South. Yemen’s wider war has raged since 2014, when Houthi fighters seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led intervention the next year and leaving the country fractured by overlapping fronts and rival authorities.