Yemeni Gov’t, Iran-backed Rebels Receive UN Proposal to Extend Truce
Mideast Daily News
Yemen Civil War
Truce
Houthi rebels
United Nations

Yemeni Gov’t, Iran-backed Rebels Receive UN Proposal to Extend Truce

Steven Ganot
10/02/2022

An updated UN proposal on extending the current truce in Yemen has been received by both sides of the country’s warring parties.

The Yemeni government said in a statement on Saturday that it had “just received an updated proposal from the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to expand the truce starting from October 2” – that is, the day the existing truce is set to expire. It went into effect initially on April 2 and has been renewed twice since then.

The government said it was still studying the proposal. “The government is seeking, by renewing the truce, to increase benefits for all Yemenis, facilitate their movement, and ensure the payment of salaries to alleviate their human suffering caused by the Houthi militia coup,” the statement, carried by Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency, read.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ negotiation team said in a statement published on Saturday evening that the truce talks had reached an impasse, for which the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition are responsible.

Also on Saturday, the Houthi political council chairman, Mahdi al-Mashat, threatened foreign oil and mining companies that they would bear “full responsibility” if they did not “stop looting Yemen’s sovereign wealth, starting from 6 o’clock in the evening tomorrow [Sunday],” raising fears about the future of the truce.

The Houthi militia seized control of several northern cities and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa in late 2014, sparking the civil war that has continued ever since. The war has created conditions that some observers have described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world today. Thousands of soldiers and around 14,500 civilians have been killed directly by the violence and at least another 150,000 civilians have died as a result of the war; according to the Save the Children Fund, 85,000 Yemeni children may have died from starvation. The UN Development Program estimated that by the end of 2021, the war’s direct and indirect effects had killed 377,000 people. The war has also displaced more than 4 million people.

