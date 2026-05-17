Yemenis’ Phone Balances Become Fuel for Houthi War Machine

In Yemen’s Houthi-controlled north, the war economy now reaches into the smallest places: a shopkeeper’s ledger, a family’s food budget, and even the balance on a mobile phone.

Khaled Al-Ansi reports that telecommunications companies in areas controlled by the Houthis have become a key financial channel for raising money for the group’s military operations, including missile and drone programs. The sums requested from individual subscribers may be tiny—often just 100 Yemeni rials—but across millions of users, those micro-collections can become a powerful revenue stream.

The article opens with Saeed, a 42-year-old government employee in Sanaa who has gone years without a regular salary. Instead of seeing a salary deposit on his phone, he receives messages urging him to send money to support the “Missile and Drone Force.” For a family struggling to buy bread, even 100 rials ($0.42) matters. For the Houthis, critics say, millions of such deductions help sustain a war machine.

The report describes a broader system of extraction. A telecommunications engineer tells The Media Line that donation codes are tied to direct deduction systems, with funds transferred daily to designated accounts. A United Nations Panel of Experts report described Houthi-controlled revenue collection as a “resource extraction system” generating vast sums outside transparent state budgets.

The pressure extends well beyond phone users. Shop owners say they face repeated payments under labels such as zakat, taxes, cleaning fees, licensing costs, “Martyr’s Week,” and support for the frontlines. A Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies report said the Houthis collected nearly $1.8 billion annually in taxes and levies from areas under their control.

A field survey conducted for the article found that 98% of participants said these collections were driving up prices and weakening purchasing power. Two others declined to answer, fearing retaliation.

Al-Ansi’s report shows a grim arithmetic: When salaries disappear, prices rise, and collections multiply, Yemenis are left financing wars they did not choose. Read the full article for its ground-level look at how a regional conflict is being funded from the pockets of people already struggling to survive.