Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on March 27, 2018 shows what appears to be Houthi forces launching a ballistic missile on March 25 reportedly from the capital San'aa. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
rocket attacks

Yemen’s Houthis Attack Deep Inside Saudi Arabia

Charles Bybelezer
06/23/2020

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed to have perpetrated a “large-scale attack” deep in Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh released a statement saying that its forces had intercepted a ballistic missile fired toward the kingdom’s capital. A Saudi-led coalition of Sunni regional countries in March 2015 intervened militarily in the war in Yemen, just months after Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis overran Sana’a and ousted the government. There has been an uptick in violence since the expiry last month of a six-week ceasefire agreed to amid a coronavirus outbreak in Yemen. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition described Tuesday’s attack as a “deliberate hostile action designed to target civilians.” He added that the Houthis on Monday night had targeted the Saudi southern border cities of Najran and Jizan with three rockets. The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.