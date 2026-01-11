Yemen’s Leadership Moves To Rein In Separatists and Shore Up Forces

Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Saturday it is tightening command-and-control over its fractured security landscape—launching a new Supreme Military Committee under the Saudi-led coalition, reclaiming contested southern areas from separatist forces, and evacuating more than 600 foreign tourists from Socotra after flights were halted by mainland unrest.

In a televised address, Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said the new committee would prepare, equip, lead, and support pro-government forces if the Houthis continue to reject a political settlement. Blaming the country’s long war on the Houthi takeover of state institutions, he said, “The suffering of our people is the result of the militia’s coup and its refusal to engage in negotiations.” Al-Alimi also issued a call aimed at armed rivals across Yemen’s patchwork front lines: “I call on those who have gone astray to surrender their weapons, return looted property, and rejoin the state, which belongs to all Yemenis.”

The move comes as the Saudi-backed leadership tries to contain a separate crisis in the south, where the Southern Transitional Council (STC)—a secessionist force widely seen as backed by the United Arab Emirates—has clashed with government-aligned units over territory and power-sharing. Thousands rallied in Aden on Saturday to show support for the STC and its leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, after Saudi-backed forces said they had regained control of contested cities. Confusion also swirled over reports from Riyadh that an STC delegation had announced the group’s dissolution—claims the STC leadership rejected as “fabricated and legally void.”

Farther offshore, the government said it completed an emergency evacuation of 609 foreign tourists stranded on Socotra, flying them to Jeddah on four special flights coordinated with Saudi authorities. Tourism on the island has increasingly involved companies linked to the UAE, which announced on Jan. 3 that it had completed the withdrawal of its forces from Yemen after the Yemeni leadership canceled a joint defense agreement and demanded an end to support for separatist groups.