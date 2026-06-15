Yemen’s ‘Spider-Man’ Dies in Volcanic Crater Fall

A Yemeni climber known online as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died Friday in southern Yemen after falling into the Hardah Dam volcanic crater while attempting a rope-free climb, authorities said, turning one of the country’s most dramatic natural landmarks into the scene of a fatal stunt.

Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, 30, lost his grip while scaling the crater’s steep rock wall in Dhale province without safety equipment, according to Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority. The agency said he fell into the 120-meter, or 393-foot, crater, where a sulfurous lake sits below the jagged volcanic walls.

A short video released by the authority shows Antar clinging to the cliff before falling out of view. Rescue crews, including divers and water specialists, later recovered his body from about 30 meters, or 100 feet, below the lake’s surface. Authorities described the four-hour recovery effort as difficult because of the crater’s sharp, unstable terrain and limited access.

The Hardah Dam crater, also known as Haradhat Damt, lies near the city of Damt and is one of southern Yemen’s better-known natural sites. Its dramatic walls and hot mineral waters have long attracted visitors, though the same features that make it visually striking also make it dangerous.

Antar built a large social media following by filming himself climbing cliffs, rock faces, and rugged Yemeni landscapes with little or no protective gear. In some clips, he dangled from ledges with his bare hands, turning Yemen’s unforgiving terrain into a stage for viral performances.

His death lands at the grim intersection of poverty, social media fame, adventure culture, and a country where public safety oversight has been battered by years of war. Yemen’s civil conflict has weakened state institutions, damaged infrastructure, and left local authorities with limited capacity to regulate hazardous tourist sites.

After the fall, the Civil Defense Authority urged climbers and adventure-sport enthusiasts to follow safety procedures and use “appropriate protective gear to avert similar incidents.”