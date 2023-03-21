Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree To Release 887 Conflict-related Detainees

Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to release 887 conflict-related detainees from all sides, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said on Monday. The announcement was made after the two sides concluded a 10-day negotiation in Switzerland. The warring parties also agreed to meet again in May to discuss future releases and to conduct joint visits to each other’s detention facilities. Grundberg welcomed the agreement and commended the Yemeni parties for their compromises. He encouraged the parties to release additional detainees on a unilateral and ongoing basis. International Committee of the Red Cross head of delegation in Yemen Daphnee Maret called the agreement a “crucial step” to end the suffering of separated families and build confidence between the parties. The deal includes the release of four journalists sentenced to death by the Houthis, several prisoners of war from the Saudi-led coalition, and relatives of some senior Yemeni officials. The swap agreement comprises 706 Houthi members and 181 prisoners from the opposing side, including 15 Saudi citizens and three Sudanese nationals from the Saudi-led coalition. The deal is set to be implemented within the next three weeks.