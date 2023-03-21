Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree To Release 887 Conflict-related Detainees
Mideast Daily News
detainees
YEMEN
prisoner release
Houthis

Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree To Release 887 Conflict-related Detainees

Steven Ganot
03/21/2023

Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to release 887 conflict-related detainees from all sides, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said on Monday. The announcement was made after the two sides concluded a 10-day negotiation in Switzerland. The warring parties also agreed to meet again in May to discuss future releases and to conduct joint visits to each other’s detention facilities. Grundberg welcomed the agreement and commended the Yemeni parties for their compromises. He encouraged the parties to release additional detainees on a unilateral and ongoing basis. International Committee of the Red Cross head of delegation in Yemen Daphnee Maret called the agreement a “crucial step” to end the suffering of separated families and build confidence between the parties. The deal includes the release of four journalists sentenced to death by the Houthis, several prisoners of war from the Saudi-led coalition, and relatives of some senior Yemeni officials. The swap agreement comprises 706 Houthi members and 181 prisoners from the opposing side, including 15 Saudi citizens and three Sudanese nationals from the Saudi-led coalition. The deal is set to be implemented within the next three weeks.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.