Yeshiva University Leans Into AI, Jewish Tradition, and Moral Clarity After October 7

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University, sees the current moment not as a siege but as a test of purpose. In Felice Friedson’s wide-ranging interview, Berman describes a Jewish university confronting rising antisemitism, campus turmoil after October 7, and the disruptive rise of artificial intelligence with an unusual mix of urgency and confidence. His message is blunt: YU was built for an age like this.

Berman says YU’s task is larger than protecting Jewish students from hostility. It must teach moral clarity. He calls anti-Zionism “definitely antisemitism,” arguing that denying Jews alone the right to national self-determination is discrimination. After October 7, he helped organize a coalition of universities united against terrorism, saying the country needed to know that some university presidents still knew how to speak plainly.

The campus crisis has also changed YU’s trajectory. Berman says transfer interest rose sharply after October 7, early decision applicants are up “over 70% over the past two years,” and faculty members from major institutions have come to YU after finding their peers indifferent to Jewish concerns. “It’s a story that’s not yet being told,” he says.

Yet the interview is not only about antisemitism. Berman is equally focused on AI, engineering, robotics, and the moral stakes of new technology. YU has opened an engineering track and is expanding its work in artificial intelligence, including AI health research. For Berman, the question is not whether AI is good or bad, but who shapes it. “The good AI,” he says, must learn to beat “the bad AI.”

That is where faith enters the conversation. Berman says YU is working with faith-based universities, including Brigham Young University and Notre Dame, to help ensure religion and Jewish tradition are represented as AI develops. He argues that a 3,000-year tradition gives YU the roots to face modern upheaval and the confidence to lean into the future.

Read the full article and listen to the audio interview to hear Berman’s full case for moral clarity, technological ambition, and what he calls “pro-semitism”—the underreported story of friendship toward Jews and Israel.