Young Egyptian Man Commits Suicide Live on Facebook Over Family Disputes

A young man from northern Egypt committed suicide live on Facebook over what his wife told the Egyptian daily newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm was “familial disputes over inheritance.” “I am the slave that they all oppressed, friends and family together. I will leave them to Allah’s will, who will be on my side,” Amro Zaid, a resident of Kafr el-Duwar in El Beheira Governorate, wrote in a suicide note that also asked that certain relatives be barred from his funeral. Before taking poison on a Facebook livestream, Zaid recounted family stories of accusations, disputes, and violence, The New Arab reported. The man’s immediate family saw the livestream, leading them to rush Zaid to the hospital to be treated in a poison unit, but he died before he could receive care.