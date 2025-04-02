Youth-Led Protests Shake Erdogan’s Grip on Turkey

In a powerful report for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente explores the rising tide of youth-led protests sweeping Turkey in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key opposition figure and potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The protests, triggered by charges widely seen as politically motivated, have drawn together a surprising coalition of demonstrators, including students, Kurdish activists, secular youth, and even members of the ultranationalist Grey Wolves.

İmamoğlu’s growing popularity—bolstered by his landslide wins in Istanbul’s mayoral races—has made him a major threat to Erdoğan’s nearly two-decade rule. The government’s move to imprison him, critics argue, is part of a broader strategy to eliminate political rivals and tighten control ahead of future elections.

Protesters, many of them first-time activists, say they are no longer afraid. Arrests, censorship, and intimidation have not deterred the movement, which sees Erdoğan’s increasingly authoritarian tactics as a betrayal of democratic values. “This isn’t about any specific political party,” one activist told Valente. “It’s about defending our rights and our future.”

Despite the scale of the unrest, Erdoğan remains entrenched, buoyed by control over state institutions and his strategic importance to the West. Still, cracks are showing. As protestors keep pushing forward, some believe a turning point may be near.

