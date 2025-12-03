Zain Group Marks Disability Day With New Regional Inclusion Drive

Zain Group, the Kuwait-based telecom giant with operations across the Middle East and Africa, is using this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3 to push disability inclusion from corporate slogan to company-wide practice. Through three new initiatives launched across its eight markets, Zain is tying its long-term WE ABLE 2030 vision to concrete changes in how it recruits, trains, buys, and builds technology.

The moves span the company’s full ecosystem. Zain has become the first telecom operator in the Middle East and North Africa to partner with Business Disability Forum, a global membership body that helps organizations bake accessibility into products, services, and procurement. The group is also opening applications for a new batch of its GROW program, a three-month training and internship track designed specifically for graduates with disabilities that will roll out in four operations in 2026. Inside the company, employees with disabilities will receive personalized Individual Development Plans based on a detailed internal survey, aimed at giving them clear paths to promotion and leadership roles.

Zain’s WE ABLE 2030 agenda, launched earlier this year, sits within its broader “4WARD—Progress with Purpose” strategy and is part of a wider corporate shift in the region, where disability advocates have long pressed for accessible infrastructure, assistive technologies, and fair hiring.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice chairman and group CEO, said, “We are moving from commitments to systemic shifts to operationalize our vision across the entire value chain.” He added that WE ABLE 2030 “brings our purpose of ‘Better Lives, Lasting Connections.’ to life by ensuring persons with disabilities are not only included but are leading and influencing the next chapter of digital progress.”