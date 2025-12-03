Zayed National Museum Opens as UAE’s New Cultural Flagship in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates opened the long-awaited Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, unveiling a new national institution designed to tell the story of the federation’s rise and its late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Set on Saadiyat Island in a dramatic structure by British architect Norman Foster, the museum houses more than 1,500 objects across six permanent galleries exploring the country’s transformation from desert communities to a global crossroads.

The museum anchors Saadiyat Cultural District, an ambitious project positioning Abu Dhabi as a major arts and heritage capital. It now stands alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi; the planned Guggenheim Abu Dhabi; and the Abrahamic Family House, a landmark interfaith complex that features a mosque, a synagogue, and a church built side-by-side as a symbol of coexistence. Together, these institutions form the backbone of the emirate’s soft power strategy and its push to draw scholars, tourists, and cultural partnerships from around the world.

Inside the Zayed National Museum, archaeological finds, archival material, and multimedia installations trace themes such as falconry, statecraft, the maritime past, and the rise of the oil economy. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi, said the museum “tells the unfolding story of the land and its people,” describing it as a world-class center for research and learning.

With its soaring towers, interactive galleries, and education spaces, the museum is designed to serve school groups, families, tourists, and academics alike. Officials say it will become a focal point for studying Gulf history and for understanding Sheikh Zayed’s role in shaping the modern UAE.