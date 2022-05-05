The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Zelenskyy Calls Israel’s Bennett To Discuss Russian FM’s ‘Scandalous,’ ‘Unacceptable Hitler Statement
(L-R) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 21 June 2021. (GPO) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 26 August 2019. (President.gov.ua)
Mideast Daily News
Sergey Lavrov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Naftali Bennett

Zelenskyy Calls Israel’s Bennett To Discuss Russian FM’s ‘Scandalous,’ ‘Unacceptable Hitler Statement

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss the “scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks” made by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Zelenskyy in a video released early Thursday morning said the comment outraged the entire world. Lavrov said in a television interview on Sunday that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins and that Jews are the worst antisemites. He was responding to the question of how Ukraine, whose president is Jewish, could be a hotbed of neo-Nazism, which Russia claims is the reason for its invasion. Zelenskyy also tweeted shortly after midnight that he “held fruitful negotiations with the Prime Minister of Israel @naftalibennett. Congratulated him and the people of Israel on Independence Day! Have informed him about countering the aggressor and about the critical situation in Mariupol.” Bennett had been working to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and had refrained from criticizing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But Bennett responded to Lavrov’s remarks, saying, “His words are untrue and their intentions are wrong. Using the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political tool must cease immediately.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.