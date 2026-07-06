Zeyne’s Summer Dates Put Arabic Pop on a Wider Map

Palestinian-Jordanian singer-songwriter Zeyne announced on Sunday a surprise run of summer performances across Morocco, Switzerland, the UK, and the Netherlands, using social media to add festival dates before her September European tour and extend the rise of her debut album, Awda.

The short-notice schedule gives fans a second bite at the apple before the formal tour calendar begins. Zeyne is set to appear at the Jazzablanca Festival in Casablanca on July 7, the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on July 15, the Gurtenfestival in Bern on July 17, the Mahrajan Festival in London on Aug. 1, and the Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen on Aug. 21.

For an artist who first built an audience online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer swing is another marker of a career moving from phone screens to major stages. Born Zein Izzat Sajdi and raised between Palestinian and Jordanian identity, Zeyne began posting covers during lockdown after plans to move from Amman to London for public relations work were delayed. The detour became the road. Her music has since drawn tens of millions of streams and crossed Arabic pop, R&B, soul, hip-hop, jazz, and older regional influences.

Her album Awda, Arabic for “return,” was released in October 2025 and centers on love, identity, belonging, and self-reclamation. Jordan News described the 2026 “Awda” tour as a step in her expanding international career, with earlier dates listed for Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, London, Brussels, and Istanbul.

The September calendar now includes an Amsterdam stop at Tolhuistuin on Sept. 9, after an earlier March date was postponed. The venue’s listing describes Zeyne as one of the voices reshaping contemporary Arabic pop and cites her debut single “Minni Ana,” her album Awda, and her appeal to listeners in the diaspora.

The new summer dates are not a political event, and that is part of their force. In a regional news cycle often dominated by war, borders, and grief, Zeyne’s rise offers a different kind of Middle Eastern story: portable, bilingual, restless, and very much on the move.