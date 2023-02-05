Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Decline in Student Achievements
(Flickr)
Mideast Mindset
Kuwait
education

A Decline in Student Achievements

The Media Line Staff
02/05/2023

Al-Jarida, Kuwait, February 1

The issue of leaked exams has been the final straw for the Kuwaiti education system. Going forward, it is essential that we build a competent and well-functioning education system that focuses on training our youth for a brighter future. There are still those who remain rooted in the past, advocating to maintain the same age-old curricula, as if it has no impact on our future generations. Our education system needs a comprehensive shake-up to discover the underlying causes of the decline in student achievement, and to reveal those responsible for any processes that may have contributed to the system’s collapse. To prevent similar tragedies and suffering from occurring again, it is essential that we identify and address the issues caused by those who claim to be “reformers,” but are, in fact, the root of all the system’s problems. The outdated curricula are a major factor in the decline of this system and must be urgently addressed. We must urgently revise the educational methods we use for teaching, while ensuring that those entrusted with teaching our students do so without bias or favoritism. To make tangible progress, an impartial committee should review academic curricula from first to 12th grade and identify any gaps that ought to be addressed. The Parliamentary Education Committee, which is foolishly preoccupied with the politics of assigning titles and ranks to its members, must also take this matter seriously. For example, we must recruit capable teachers, who are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s development processes. The coronavirus crisis forced many to transition to distance learning, yet this is no excuse for the deteriorating educational outcomes. We must keep pace with an ever-changing world and economy, staying away from reactionary mentalities, backwardness and extremist views that keep us stagnant. We must not be bystanders to the progress of the world around us. Most importantly, accountability must be assigned to all those implicated in the test-leaking and cheating scandal. This is an appropriate opportunity to thoroughly examine our education sector and ensure that it is not completely destroyed. – Mubarak Abd Al-Hadi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.