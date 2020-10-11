Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

A Failed Palestinian Leadership
‘Harsh rhetoric.’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Palestinians
leadership
opportunity
United Arab Emirates
Middle East

A Failed Palestinian Leadership

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2020

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, October 9

Prince Bandar bin Sultan summarized the Palestinian case succinctly and clearly last week when he explained that while the Palestinian issue was important, its advocates are its biggest detractors. That’s because the Palestinian leadership always bets on the losing side. This statement is an accurate diagnosis of the Palestinian situation. The Palestinians, as Prince Bandar recounted, never miss an opportunity to make a mistake, including most recently, when they launched vehement attacks against one of their biggest supporters, the United Arab Emirates. Palestinian seminars, conferences, Friday sermons at mosques and media coverage all lashed out at the UAE and described its people in vulgar terms. This behavior is shameful. As usual, it was full of victimhood and defeat. Unfortunately, not a single Palestinian appearing on television managed to justify the harsh rhetoric directed against the people of the Gulf. The Palestinian leadership has blackmailed the Arab world, and Gulf states in particular, for several decades. It has been ungrateful and unthankful for all of the support, both material and non-material, it has received throughout the years. Instead of recognizing their own failure, the Palestinians pointed fingers at the Gulf. Their behavior is immoral and embarrassing. If anything, it serves as proof that the decision to normalize ties with Israel and take a step back from the Palestinian issue was a right choice. – Abdul Aziz Al-Jarallah (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

