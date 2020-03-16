A Little Humility Is What Lebanon Needs

Al-Arab, London, March 13

It is useful from time to time to resort to a little bit of modesty and ask ourselves: how could have I done better? I am saying these words in light of the recent speech delivered by Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab last Saturday, in which he announced Lebanon’s refusal to pay back the debt it owes to its creditors. The Lebanese government issued international, Euro-denominated, bonds, against which it borrowed. But since then, it has become unable to pay its debt in light of its ongoing economic crisis. We’ve already discussed the role corruption played here at length. What is important now is to understand whether the Lebanese government has a way out of its crisis, rather than just blaming previous governments. The worst thing about Hassan Diab’s speech is that he is too focused on the past. Instead of delineating a clear government policy moving forward, he is pointing fingers at those who led to Lebanon’s economic collapse. Lebanon’s growing international isolation, brought upon by Hizbullah’s warm embrace of Iran, rendered Diab’s speech insignificant. The prime minister spoke to no one but himself. This is the first time that Lebanon, which has a large public debt amounting to about $90 billion, refrained from meeting its dues. But the question that arises is: is the country even in a position to negotiate a restructuring of its debt in a way that is acceptable by international financial institutions or friendly Arab states, to whom Lebanon turned its back? The prime minister has no choice but to confront Lebanon’s current reality, instead of running away from it. The truth is that there is no future for Lebanon without external support. Yet Diab cannot obtain this support for two obvious reasons: the first is that it is not acceptable to Arab states, and the second is that he is barred from dealing with the International Monetary Fund due to Hizbullah’s veto. Unfortunately, economic reforms will be impossible to achieve in a country ruled by a movement reporting to the Iranian regime and serving its expansionist agenda. Ultimately, Hizbullah does not care whether or not Lebanon prevails; it is only interested in what Iran wants. Lebanon is held hostage by an Iranian regime that is facing a deep crisis, from which it will be difficult to emerge safe and sound. Certainly, Diab’s government will not be able to find a way out of this turmoil without mending its ties with the West. Diab could use a lesson in looking at oneself in the mirror. He shouldn’t preach to the countries that have historically supported Lebanon. Gratitude and humility would suffice. – Kheir Allah Kheir Allah (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)