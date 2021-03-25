Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Nation ‘Drifting’ Without Purpose
Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2021 shows the view of Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua via Getty)
Mideast Mindset
Kuwait
Oil
financial waste

A Nation ‘Drifting’ Without Purpose

The Media Line Staff
03/25/2021

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, March 19

There is a Kuwaiti word for the term “drifting” – the sense of losing control over a situation, like a boat being swept away by the waves and the wind. This word has become relevant to our condition because it epitomizes the way in which we’ve been living for half a century: simply carried by the winds, dragged wherever fate takes us as a nation. For the past five decades, we’ve been living from hand to mouth, extracting oil and spending its proceeds on our luxuries, without thinking about the sustainability of this lifestyle. We never stopped to identify new resources or ration our extraction of oil. More importantly, we never stopped to reassess our behavior based on the value of oil: We maintained the same level of spending when a barrel of oil was $100 as we did when it was half that price. Although our government developed several five-year and 10-year plans during the past half-century, most of them have never been implemented. We’ve never followed through on a plan to secure our energy resources and we’ve never followed through on a plan to improve our education system. Instead, we continue to pour millions of dollars down the drain. Despite this sad situation, there is still hope. Despite our lack of action as a nation, there is still an opportunity to turn things around: to transform sadness into joy and to put an end to our hesitation and doubt. –Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.