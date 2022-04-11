A New Kind of American-Iranian Confrontation

Al-Ahram, Egypt, April 7

No one can control the World Cup draw. It is a transparent process that takes place out in the open, against the observing eyes of millions of people worldwide. Ironically, this year’s draw yielded an interesting competition: one between the United States and Iran. This won’t be the first time that the two countries will face each other on the soccer field. The first match between the two countries took place during the 1998 World Cup. The level of tension between Washington and Tehran is considerably lower today than it was under the administration of Donald Trump. The United States is actively trying to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group and then collapsed when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it. There has been tangible progress in the difficult negotiations in Vienna, which entered its deciding phase in conjunction with the World Cup draw. The desired agreement may be achieved at a time when the two countries’ respective teams compete against each other at the end of November. US-Iranian relations were in a state close to what they are now when the two teams competed in the 1998 World Cup in France. A year before that World Cup, Mohammad Khatami, who served as the fifth president of Iran, had begun his quest to calm his country’s tension with Washington through open dialogue with Washington whenever possible. That is why the match, which the Iranian team won 2:1, was held in a friendly atmosphere, although the media on both sides anticipated a major battle between fans present in the stadium. There were pre-match handshakes and even congratulatory remarks between players on both sides. The question today is, of course, will the next match take place in a similar atmosphere or will the dynamics between the two teams take a turn for the worse? The answer depends to a large degree on what happens in Vienna. –Waheed Abd Al-Majeed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)