The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A New Kind of American-Iranian Confrontation
Mideast Mindset

A New Kind of American-Iranian Confrontation

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2022

Al-Ahram, Egypt, April 7

No one can control the World Cup draw. It is a transparent process that takes place out in the open, against the observing eyes of millions of people worldwide. Ironically, this year’s draw yielded an interesting competition: one between the United States and Iran. This won’t be the first time that the two countries will face each other on the soccer field. The first match between the two countries took place during the 1998 World Cup. The level of tension between Washington and Tehran is considerably lower today than it was under the administration of Donald Trump. The United States is actively trying to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group and then collapsed when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it. There has been tangible progress in the difficult negotiations in Vienna, which entered its deciding phase in conjunction with the World Cup draw. The desired agreement may be achieved at a time when the two countries’ respective teams compete against each other at the end of November. US-Iranian relations were in a state close to what they are now when the two teams competed in the 1998 World Cup in France. A year before that World Cup, Mohammad Khatami, who served as the fifth president of Iran, had begun his quest to calm his country’s tension with Washington through open dialogue with Washington whenever possible. That is why the match, which the Iranian team won 2:1, was held in a friendly atmosphere, although the media on both sides anticipated a major battle between fans present in the stadium. There were pre-match handshakes and even congratulatory remarks between players on both sides. The question today is, of course, will the next match take place in a similar atmosphere or will the dynamics between the two teams take a turn for the worse? The answer depends to a large degree on what happens in Vienna. –Waheed Abd Al-Majeed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.