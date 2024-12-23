A Window of Opportunity Has Opened for Israel—and World Jews

Maariv, Israel, December 19

Over the years, Israeli governments have frequently shifted their policies regarding Jews living abroad. At times, these governments have actively promoted immigration to Israel, while at other times, they have emphasized the importance of maintaining Jewish identity in other countries. Unfortunately, this issue has sometimes been viewed through the cynical lens of political gain, with politicians questioning whether immigrants would support them in elections. Such considerations are not just disappointing; they miss the point entirely. The pressing question should not be about potential voting patterns but rather about determining the true and rightful place for Jewish people. On Rosh Hashanah, shortly after Adolf Hitler rose to power, Abraham Isaac Kook delivered a poignant sermon at the Hurva Synagogue in Jerusalem. Drawing on the midrash of the three shofars that signal redemption, he predicted the dark days looming over Europe. Some choose to immigrate to Israel because it’s perceived as a divine commandment. Others find the cultural environment and sense of identity stronger there, where it’s arguably easier to live as a Jew. Both motivations for immigration are valid and should be welcomed. However, Rabbi Kook also warned about a third shofar: that which comes from the horn of an unclean animal. This shofar corresponds to the wake-up call that comes from the persecutions of antisemitic nations. It is heard when cities erupt in antisemitic protests, when synagogues are torched, cemeteries desecrated, and Jews are harmed or even killed. Such moments are further inflamed by media outlets filled with hostile rhetoric, echoed by politicians and so-called intellectuals. Recently, a notable incident involved an Australian minister who barred a former Israeli government minister from entering the country on purported “humanitarian” grounds. Serious observers cannot deny that the backing of European leaders, such as those from France and Spain, in international legal actions and decisions against Israel, contributes to a climate of increased hostility and potential violence against Jews. Many Jews living abroad are reevaluating their situations, confronting questions they hadn’t faced so urgently a few years ago. A non-Jewish politician remarked that French Jews are no longer pondering if they should emigrate, but when. While this may not entirely reflect every individual’s perspective—some continue to believe that their own neighborhoods remain safe—the undercurrent of insecurity is undeniable. The politician referenced emigration from France, not specifically to Israel, yet it is evident that the global Jewish community is contemplating relocation, with many opting for North America. However, the rise in antisemitic incidents there, particularly on college campuses, raises additional concerns. The Israeli government is vigorously engaged in combating challenges on multiple fronts, achieving numerous and noteworthy successes. Yet, alongside these efforts, there is a pressing need to focus on the Jewish diaspora. The global landscape, fraught with dangers, combined with the presence of a strong and resilient State of Israel, creates a unique opportunity to encourage immigration to Israel. Despite the financial strain of ongoing conflicts and internal critiques, Israel’s economy remains robust. The war has reignited a profound sense of Jewish identity and solidarity. Diaspora Jews witness the Israeli flag flying over territories once under enemy control, inspiring young people from abroad to emigrate and enlist. The Israeli government, volunteer organizations, and citizens must rally to support and facilitate this immigration. Governmental resources need to be allocated, and effective strategies developed to absorb new arrivals. Individuals are called upon to open their hearts, offering support to new immigrants. Together, through collective action and shared purpose, we can overcome these challenges. —Noah Dana-Picard (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)