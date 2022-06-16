A Work Environment That Takes Into Account the Health and Safety of Workers

Al-Ittihad, UAE, June 12

The decision of the Human Resources Ministry to ban manual labor during peak sun hours will take effect on June 15 and last until September 15. According to the new directive, physical labor taking place in open places between the hours of 12:30 and 3 pm will be banned. This is a pioneering step aimed at preserving the life, health, and occupational safety of workers. For the past two decades, the United Arab Emirates has been the only country in the region to implement protection mechanisms against work in the blazing sun, as a part of its desire to ensure a suitable and decent work environment for workers. The labor laws adopted by the state have proven that the UAE will continue to provide all its workers with the means and tools to live in peace and stability, thus contributing to enhancing market productivity. The UAE has proved its ability to provide a safe and sustainable environment for workers, consolidate its global position in business, and enhance its strategic position in the global economy, through policies that align the interests of employers and employees. Existing legislation already protects workers from the dangers of occupational injuries and ensures that all workers have access to a baseline level of medical aid and hygiene measures, such as lighting, ventilation, dining, and potable water. The Health and Prevention Ministry also sets controls and conditions for the health and safety of workers in all work sites and continues to follow up on occupational risks. The UAE, through legislation and procedures related to occupational health and safety, has built a positive work culture and instilled that culture among workers. It has paved the way for finding effective and sustainable solutions to the challenges faced in the workplace and strengthened the tools to prevent accidents and illnesses. –Abdullah Al-Junaid (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)