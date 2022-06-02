The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Alcohol, Mobile Devices, and Traffic Accidents
(Pixabay)
Mideast Mindset
Driving
cellphones
accident

Alcohol, Mobile Devices, and Traffic Accidents

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, May 29

I recently came across a journal article that described a fascinating scientific research study conducted in 2006. As a part of this experiment, 40 individuals were chosen to test their driving skills on a computer simulator mimicking real driving conditions. The subjects were divided into four treatment groups, as follows: the first group was subjected to no external stimuli; the second group was allowed to use a handheld mobile device; the third group was allowed to use a speaker-based mobile device (without holding it); and the fourth group consumed alcoholic drinks above the permissible level for driving a vehicle. At the conclusion of the experiment, the researchers examined which group was involved in the largest number of accidents. Like many other readers, I expected the largest number of accidents and traffic violations to be caused by the group that was under the influence of alcohol. However, the results were jarring. The two groups with the highest number of accidents were the two that allowed drivers to use their mobile phones – whether they held the device in their hands or simply used their speakerphone. Indeed, the number of accidents caused by the phone users was over five times higher than accidents caused by those driving without any distraction. This led me to do my own research to try and understand the leading causes of car accidents today. I quickly discovered that most studies unanimously point out that the overwhelming majority of traffic accidents and violations occur as a result of four main factors: lack of driving experience, using a mobile phone, speeding, and driving under the influence. In light of these facts, which are well known to all, we call on the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj-Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, to tighten the enforcement of phone usage in cars, and to use traffic cameras that capture such violations with high accuracy. Our media should also raise awareness of this issue and warn against using the phone while operating a vehicle. The Ministry of Education should devote considerable efforts to teaching this topic at schools. Sadly, it seems as if our authorities only care about dissuading the consumption of alcohol among youth. If drinking was the primary cause of traffic accidents in our country, the streets would be filled with political advertisements, banners and radio announcements bankrolled by religious parties. But when it comes to the use of mobile phones, we hear nothing. The time has come to change that. – Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.