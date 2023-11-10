All Eyes Are Set on the Knesset but to No Avail

Ma’ariv, Israel, November 4

It has been 28 days since the war began. In just under a month, countless Israeli citizens have been separated from their homes as they fulfill their duties in the reserves. The towns surrounding the Gaza Strip have suffered immense destruction, leaving many without a safe haven. Meanwhile, the children of Israel have been forced to witness the palpable fear of their parents, unsure of how to process the chaos around them. The recent massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists on the Black Sabbath has inflicted deep pain upon families who have lost their loved ones. It is a tragedy that is hard to comprehend, as innocent family members fell victim to unfathomable, barbaric violence. There are those who live in constant anguish as their family members remain in captivity at the hands of Hamas. The uncertainty of their well-being weighs heavily on the minds of parents, children, grandparents, siblings, and uncles. This is the cruel reality of living in an ongoing battle against our enemies. Unfortunately, even on days like this, our government seems to turn a blind eye toward the struggles faced by our homefront. An exemplary case would be that of the male and female reservists, some of whom are business owners who put their entire livelihoods on hold in order to serve their country during times of war. While their establishments lie deserted, they are still expected to pay property taxes and rent. And when their businesses do operate during their reserve duty, they are met with a lack of customers. After all, who among us has the desire or motivation to grab a coffee or a sandwich while constantly reminded of the countless Israelis being held captive in the Gaza Strip by ruthless murderers? Who has the luxury of indulging in shopping for clothes during times like these? No one. And yet, the state provides very few solutions to this dire situation. In a recent statement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced progress on providing economic relief to several groups affected by recent events. He specifically mentioned aid for reservists, small business owners, and those displaced from settlements in the North. While promising swift action, the timeline for implementing these measures remains uncertain. Additionally, the clarity surrounding support for evacuees, including those accommodated in hotels or those who have found alternate housing, is lacking. It is imperative that the details of these resources and their allocation be made transparent to ensure the timely and effective assistance of those in need. It is undeniable that the government’s term will conclude with the end of the war and the return of all captives to our land. The thousands of drafted soldiers will disperse and demand a new leadership. In the meantime, we, the citizens, need our 120 representatives in the Knesset, including the ministers in charge of made-up portfolios, to work diligently. We ask for less ambiguity, redirecting coalition funds to areas of true necessity, and actively engaging with those in need. Let us lend a helping hand and volunteer instead of succumbing to meaningless rhetoric and self-promotional images. Action speaks louder than words, and the people of Israel will ultimately judge their representatives for the actions they’ve taken on the ground. — Michal Kadosh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)