A man surveys the scene in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 28 after violent protests over the death there earlier in the week of George Floyd. (Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons)
America: A History of Racism and Hatred

The Media Line Staff
06/11/2020

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, June 5

The demonstrations taking place in America today after the killing of a black citizen at the hands of a white policeman are not new. They were preceded by hundreds of racist incidents throughout the years. America’s ethnic composition has been a fragile and complex one ever since the nation’s founding fathers, who were European settlers, brought Africans to America as slaves. Throughout America’s history there have always been political leaders who fought for black emancipation, including notable figures like Malcolm X, who grew up in a hideously racist environment fueled by white supremacy. His family was subjected to beating, torture and killing. These incidents affected the young Malcom X, who turned to crime and found himself in prison. In prison, Malcolm was introduced to members of the Nation of Islam, founded by Elijah Muhammad, and turned into a true fighter. Malcolm X was extremely intelligent. He had a strong and captivating personality and the ability to fluently speak to large crowds. After his release from prison he fought for the rights of his people and gained quick popularity. He also traveled to the Middle East, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met King Faisal – may God have mercy on him – and then completed his pilgrimage to Mecca. He returned to the United States to continue his struggle, but America could not bear his political message. Malcom X was shot and killed while delivering a speech in New York City. He died when he was not yet 40 years old, but he left a strong legacy in the black liberation movement. Historians are unanimous about his great role in this regard along with Dr. Martin Luther King. While the two men were contradictory in style, they both sought one goal: the Black and White Equality Act, signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. But did the issue of racism in American end with that legislation? The answer, my friends, can apparently be seen before you today on every television channel you open. Malcolm X’s struggle still endures. – Ahmad Al-Farraj (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

