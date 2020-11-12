Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An Unbreakable Alliance
‘Common ideology and converging interests.’ Saudi and US flags are shown at a joint ceremony in 2016. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
US-Saudi Arabia
Washington
Riyadh
Alliance
common interests
common goals
President

An Unbreakable Alliance

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2020

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, November 6

Whenever there are presidential elections in America, there are those in our country who take advantage of the occasion to pose the stupidest question I have ever heard: Will the close Saudi-American relations remain steady if a new president takes office? This question is flawed because it assumes that the kingdom’s relationship is with the president and not with the United States of America and its great people. It doesn’t matter whether the president is a Democrat or Republican. Those who pose this question are blind to the fact that the relationship between the two countries is a historical and strategic relationship. Both Washington and Riyadh have a desire and an interest in maintaining their alliance for many more years to come. Many Arab leaders placed their bets on the Soviet Union and only began courting the United States after they were left with no other choice. This was never the case for Saudi Arabia. The kingdom always maintained an allegiance to America, standing by its side and demonstrating utmost loyalty. The relationship between the two countries has thus become one governed by common ideology and converging interests. It is for this reason that the kingdom, regardless of who wins the election, will not face any issues with the next administration. Cooperation with either candidate will remain strong, as it has been with previous presidents dating all the way back to President Franklin Roosevelt, who, together with King Abdul Aziz, laid the groundwork for the two countries’ historic relationship. In sum, regardless of who the American people choose to be their next president, Saudi Arabia will remain a close ally of the United States. Our two nations’ harmony in goals, policies and visions is stronger than skeptics and critics believe. It is a fundamental alliance between the largest and most powerful country in the world, and the largest and most powerful country in our region. – Khalid bin Hamad Al-Malik (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.