An Unbreakable Alliance

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, November 6

Whenever there are presidential elections in America, there are those in our country who take advantage of the occasion to pose the stupidest question I have ever heard: Will the close Saudi-American relations remain steady if a new president takes office? This question is flawed because it assumes that the kingdom’s relationship is with the president and not with the United States of America and its great people. It doesn’t matter whether the president is a Democrat or Republican. Those who pose this question are blind to the fact that the relationship between the two countries is a historical and strategic relationship. Both Washington and Riyadh have a desire and an interest in maintaining their alliance for many more years to come. Many Arab leaders placed their bets on the Soviet Union and only began courting the United States after they were left with no other choice. This was never the case for Saudi Arabia. The kingdom always maintained an allegiance to America, standing by its side and demonstrating utmost loyalty. The relationship between the two countries has thus become one governed by common ideology and converging interests. It is for this reason that the kingdom, regardless of who wins the election, will not face any issues with the next administration. Cooperation with either candidate will remain strong, as it has been with previous presidents dating all the way back to President Franklin Roosevelt, who, together with King Abdul Aziz, laid the groundwork for the two countries’ historic relationship. In sum, regardless of who the American people choose to be their next president, Saudi Arabia will remain a close ally of the United States. Our two nations’ harmony in goals, policies and visions is stronger than skeptics and critics believe. It is a fundamental alliance between the largest and most powerful country in the world, and the largest and most powerful country in our region. – Khalid bin Hamad Al-Malik (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)