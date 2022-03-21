Arrogance and Boastfulness Are a Danger to Our Society

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16

It is a very dangerous thing that some social media influencers brag about their huge fortune and their exaggerated spending on the very same social media platforms that made them famous. These are famous people who brag on platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook about the gifts they buy their husbands, children or relatives, including lavish cars, designer clothes and bags, and expensive jewelry. They use social media to depict their extravagance and rub it in the face of many individuals who can barely afford basic necessities. Al-Jawhara Al-Fuhaid – a writer, activist and renowned charity worker – believes that the dangers of this trend go even a step further: they lead many adolescents and young adults to question their decision to enroll in university and obtain a degree. “Why should I spend time and money on becoming an engineer,” one might wonder, “when I can make a fortune by becoming an influencer on social media?” More broadly, how do we create an ambitious and productive society, consisting of engineers, doctors, pharmacists, teachers, accountants and lawyers, if our youth don’t understand or appreciate the value of hard work? Let’s also not rule out the possibility that the increase we are witnessing in the rate of divorces is the result of these trends that we are witnessing on social media. A woman, for example, may want to buy an expensive handbag, but her husband cannot afford the expense, leading to tension between the couple. Similarly, a father might not be able to give his son or daughter something they see online, like a car, clothing or a lavish birthday party. I have previously written about how we must not envy those to whom God gifted exceptional wealth or fame. Leading a happy and meaningful life has nothing to do with money. Humility is far more important in God’s eyes than material success. Arrogance and boastfulness say more about the people who practice them than about those at who these behaviors are directed. – Mohammed Al-Ahaidib (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)