The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Arrogance and Boastfulness Are a Danger to Our Society
Mideast Mindset

Arrogance and Boastfulness Are a Danger to Our Society

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2022

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16

It is a very dangerous thing that some social media influencers brag about their huge fortune and their exaggerated spending on the very same social media platforms that made them famous. These are famous people who brag on platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook about the gifts they buy their husbands, children or relatives, including lavish cars, designer clothes and bags, and expensive jewelry. They use social media to depict their extravagance and rub it in the face of many individuals who can barely afford basic necessities. Al-Jawhara Al-Fuhaid – a writer, activist and renowned charity worker – believes that the dangers of this trend go even a step further: they lead many adolescents and young adults to question their decision to enroll in university and obtain a degree. “Why should I spend time and money on becoming an engineer,” one might wonder, “when I can make a fortune by becoming an influencer on social media?” More broadly, how do we create an ambitious and productive society, consisting of engineers, doctors, pharmacists, teachers, accountants and lawyers, if our youth don’t understand or appreciate the value of hard work? Let’s also not rule out the possibility that the increase we are witnessing in the rate of divorces is the result of these trends that we are witnessing on social media. A woman, for example, may want to buy an expensive handbag, but her husband cannot afford the expense, leading to tension between the couple. Similarly, a father might not be able to give his son or daughter something they see online, like a car, clothing or a lavish birthday party.  I have previously written about how we must not envy those to whom God gifted exceptional wealth or fame. Leading a happy and meaningful life has nothing to do with money. Humility is far more important in God’s eyes than material success. Arrogance and boastfulness say more about the people who practice them than about those at who these behaviors are directed. – Mohammed Al-Ahaidib (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.