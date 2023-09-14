Artists Should Voice Their Opinions Without Fear

Maariv, Israel, September 9

At a concert in Berlin held to celebrate the launch of the Days of Jewish Culture, Aviv Gefen lambasted those who remain silent in the face of the judicial revolution occurring in Israel. “I ‘wish to condemn artists, who are also my friends, who, in private conversations, think exactly like most people in Israel. But they don’t take a stance and prefer to make more money and have a bigger audience—while losing the country.” Can we hold artists accountable for speaking out? For years, we’ve asked them to remain silent, yet those who dare to challenge views from both sides of the spectrum suffer harsh criticism, verbal abuse, intimidation, and even threats. Everyone is a target, and everyone lives with a sword hanging over their back. Here are a few examples: Following the Union of Performing Artists’ decision to bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award upon artist Ariel Zilber, another singer, Achinoam Nini, announced her retirement from the organization. Former President Reuven Rivlin has made the decision to cancel the performance of singer Amir Banyon at the President’s Residence after the latter released his song titled “Ahmed Loves Israel.” Similarly, artist Miri Mesika’s social media post, in which she denounced the actions of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s son Yair, prompted members of the public to call for a boycott of the singer. A recent report by Channel 12 News revealed a disturbing reality in which the chairman of Yad Vashem has been called to resign following his invitation of artist Keren Peles to perform at a Holocaust memorial ceremony because the latter previously performed at a political rally against the current government. This dismissal reflects a concerning trend of oppressive culture and censorship in Israeli society. The polarization of public opinion has given us a brief reprieve, allowing us to replay our favorite songs on the radio uninterrupted. Unfortunately, there are still those in positions of authority who don’t share our views. Too many artists are afraid to voice their opinions in Israel, understanding that the repercussions for doing so can be severe. We prefer to limit their voices to the artistic realm. Artists should be able to freely express their opinions without fear of backlash, yet this will only be possible once we learn to distinguish between art and politics. It’s an aspiration we must pursue for the time being. —Iris Kol (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)