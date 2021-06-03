Defend Press Freedom

Benjamin Netanyahu Can and Should Free Us From the Burden of His Rule
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (center) confers with his attorneys in a Jerusalem courtroom on May 24, the first day of his corruption trial. (Ronen Zvulun - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Binyamin Netanyahu
pardon
Israeli Supreme Court

Benjamin Netanyahu Can and Should Free Us From the Burden of His Rule

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, May 31

Power can become addictive. There are people who constantly pursue power and seek control. When they reach a position of dominion, some use force in their favor. But governmental authorities are meant to serve the people, not the interests of those in charge. Today, we have too many elements in the various government authorities abusing power that should not be in their hands. They do it for their own benefit; not for the needs of the people or the state. When they break the law, they cross the line. Half a century ago, as the head of the Israel Bar Association, I warned against what I witnessed happening in Israel’s judicial system: Justice Aharon Barak, who became addicted to power, began abusing his role and carried out a legal revolution. I warned at the time against the fact that, under these new rules, the judicial system will become too powerful in Israel – posing a direct threat to the democratic structure of the state. The public didn’t grasp the threat. In my book, “The Addiction to Power,” I detailed the areas in which the existing judicial system should be corrected, and outlined which corrections should be made. Now it’s up to our legislators. Instead of inciting against the Supreme Court and its justices, they would be better off doing their job and passing legislation that restores the court’s power to normalcy. Instead of raging against the Supreme Court they must do their job. This will restore the law to its binding status, and all authorities will have to abide by it. What we desperately need as a breath of fresh air is a government that will stop this madness. A government that will restore the rule of law and take care of societal problems, not just its own ones. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can and should free us from the burden of continuing his rule, even if it involves receiving a pardon for the offenses attributed to him. It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the way to continue Netanyahu’s rule involves repeated elections in which his chances of forming a government under his leadership involve “buying” the votes of Knesset members by improper appointments to unnecessary positions. Israel has pardoned far worse criminals in the past. If this is what will finally set us free from Netanyahu, let us pardon him and release ourselves from his rule. – Dror Heter-Yishai (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

