This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Between the Awakening of ISIS and the Return of al-Qaida
Mideast Mindset
Churchill
United States
Afghanistan
Al-Qaeda
Islamic State

Between the Awakening of ISIS and the Return of al-Qaida

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Al-Arabiya, Saudi Arabia, December 17

Former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill once said: You can always count on Americans to do the right thing — after they’ve tried everything else. Nowhere is this statement truer than regarding America’s foreign wars, such as the ones in Afghanistan and Iraq. The American withdrawal from Afghanistan was confusing, leaving observers around the world with fundamental questions about what Washington succeeded in achieving, and where it failed, in its so-called “war on terror.” One of the most important goals of the American campaign in Afghanistan was to eradicate the terrorism that had grown and flourished in the mountains of Tora Bora and Kandahar, under the leadership of al-Qaida. Another goal, albeit a far more utopian one, revolved around the democratization of Afghanistan, a country that has always been considered the graveyard of empires. A few days ago, the commander of the US Central Command, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, testified before the US Congress and claimed that al-Qaida had already managed to restore some of its capabilities since the withdrawal of US forces from the country in August. The general further indicated that current Taliban leaders were divided over whether they would honor their pledge to sever ties with the group or not. In his testimony, McKenzie essentially acknowledged and admitted the fact that the departure of the US military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan was a mistake. McKenzie’s conclusion is jarring, not because of its substance, but because it was self-evident to everyone for a very long time. Even the most junior political and military analysts could have predicted the inevitable re-emergence of al-Qaida following the US withdrawal – especially considering the geopolitical turmoil in the region. The American confusion was clear in Iraq, as well, where the US left behind a force of about 2,500 personnel. One can appreciate the fact that the Pentagon doesn’t want to leave its soldiers in Iraq as easy prey for pro-Iranian militias. But what is less comprehensible is what the Pentagon was planning on doing with the resurgence of ISIS and its attempt to take over Iraq again. Between the return of al-Qaida and the awakening of ISIS, the Americans should think slowly and carefully rethink their strategy, both in the past and at present day. More specifically, they should really ask themselves: What could the US do to affect change in the world using soft power, and not only through hard force that has proven ineffective to date? –Amil Ameen (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.