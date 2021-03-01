Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden and the Future of Iranian Politics
Mideast Mindset
Iran
United States
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Joe Biden
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran Nuclear Deal

Biden and the Future of Iranian Politics

The Media Line Staff
03/01/2021

Al-Nahar, Lebanon, February 22

US President Joe Biden will have a major impact on the future of the Iranian political scene, especially in light of the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to take place in Iran on June 18. The elections this year are particularly monumental because of the tight competition between the Iranian conservative and reformists camps and given the advanced age of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Unlike previous elections, this year’s political race in Iran might bring about a dramatic change in the composition of the country’s political system, sending ripple effects across the entire region. Several names of potential presidential candidates have been floating around inside Iran and it remains highly unlikely that the two camps will succeed to unite behind one candidate. The conservative camp proposed names like former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan, the head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, or the speaker of the Shura Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. In the reformist camp, there are still no clear candidates. The top name brought up by members of this camp is current Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is liked by the Europeans and is considered the architect of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. But for Zarif to be a viable presidential candidate, he must be able to return to the nuclear deal while saving Iran’s face (and his own) from humiliation. If the United States chooses to return to the agreement, then Zarif will be able to spin the event as a major political victory – one marked by the lifting of the US sanctions that have greatly hurt the Iranian economy. All of this brings us back to the role of Biden, whose actions can directly contribute to increasing Zarif’s chances in the presidential race. However, Biden should avoid succumbing to Iran’s blackmail. Zarif is a darling of many Western governments, including European leaders, who may shower him with investments and aid after a return to the nuclear agreement, thereby further strengthening his stance within Iran. In light of all this, it can be said that Biden will have a major impact on the future of the Iranian political arena. Biden is the only remaining political player who can obstruct Iran’s agenda of “strategic patience” under which the Iranian leadership is willing to make short-term concessions in order to maintain its long-term goal of developing nuclear weapons. –Ali Hamada (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.