Building on the Saudi-Iranian Agreement

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 30

A spirit of optimism has swept the Gulf following the signing of a landmark agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which calls for the restoration of the two countries’ diplomatic ties under Chinese auspices. Political, cultural and religious elites, as well as ordinary citizens, are hopeful that this spirit leads to a sustainable peace between Riyadh and Tehran. Of course, this optimism is cautious, and many are praying that both sides have sincere intentions and take action to move forward without any hiccups. The question remains: Why is this optimism so widespread among citizens of diverse backgrounds in the Gulf? It is a hope for peace that transcends any one group’s interests and unites them in their diversity. Perhaps the main impetus for this moment in the Gulf, Iran and Iraq is exhaustion. People are weary from the political and security tensions that have been mounting. The best way to address these issues is through open dialogue and direct talks between the two sides, in order to put the past behind them and find practical solutions moving forward. The pressures of this situation have been extreme, combining politics, religion and security, and leading to a number of serious incidents. Terrorist organizations were able to infiltrate and carry out destructive bombings and killings of both civilians and soldiers. Despite their serious damage, these events also highlighted solidarity and cooperation between many citizens, who voiced their opposition to violence, terrorism and sectarianism. Given recent global economic instability, supply chain issues, inflation, rising commodity prices and the decline of various economies, many citizens of the Gulf feel anxious about the future. These worries are only exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing. Thus, the recent Saudi-Iranian declaration, which aims to ease tensions between the two countries and focus on constructive dialogue rather than war, has been met with widespread approval from the public. The people of the region are eager for peace and to move past the policies of tension and “exporting the revolution.” There is hope that the Saudi-Iranian dialogue will become a lever for change in the Middle East, leading to a reduction in sectarianism and incitement, a decrease in the threat of terrorism, and the preservation of security in waterways and energy supply lines. Saudi Arabia is determined to work toward the success of its Vision 2030 and create an atmosphere of stability and security in the region. To this end, it has opened a dialogue with Iran in an effort to ease tensions, bridge diplomatic divides and create a lasting understanding. Residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are generally kind and friendly and seek to live in peace. They recognize that the stability of their eastern neighbor will be beneficial to their own countries, if Iranian politicians adhere to international norms and laws when conducting foreign relations. By doing so, these hopeful aspirations will become a reality and contribute to the security and development of our entire region. – Hassan Mustafa (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)