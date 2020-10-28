Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Can We Believe US Polls to Predict Election Outcomes?
Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden (Shealah Craighead/White House; David Lienemann/White House – Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
US election
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
opinion polls
Google
Middle East

Can We Believe US Polls to Predict Election Outcomes?

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2020

Al-Etihad, UAE, October 24

With only a few short weeks left until the presidential elections in the US, all eyes are set to Washington, DC in anticipation of discovering who will step into the Oval Office come January. Opinion polls are being published almost on a daily basis, with some predicting a victory for Trump while others ruling in Biden’s favor. The real question is, of course, whether these polls are credible at all. Ultimately, polls are a statistical tool used to estimate the sentiment of the entire population, but they are far from precise. For example, some of Trump’s strongest supporters – those living in the so-called “Bible Belt” – typically refrain from participating in polling as a matter of principle. This may explain why Biden seems to be faring better than Trump in national polls. Interestingly, one tool pollsters typically overlook in their work is Google. An analysis of 32 of the previous US primary elections shows that in 27 of them, or 84%, results were predicted accurately by observing Google’s search interests. The more people search for a candidate, the more likely he or she is to win. The question now is what would happen if we applied this same logic on the current elections? According to Psychology Today, Trump has managed to generate far more interest at the national level. However, a lot of the search terms mentioning his name revolve around his controversial policies that created deep divisions in American society. Perhaps a more important predictor of the election outcomes isn’t Google but social media platforms. These platforms have become monumental tools in shaping voters’ perceptions and attitudes and influencing their ultimate vote. Therefore, it’s still hard to predict who exactly will win. This ambiguity is made worse by the tight race in some of the most important swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania, alongside the difficulty in voting due to COVID-19. No one can deny that these will be monumental elections – perhaps the most important ones in American history. In a way, these elections are not about the future identity of the president as much as they are about the future identity of the American democracy and political institutions. – Emil Amin (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.