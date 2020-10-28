Can We Believe US Polls to Predict Election Outcomes?

Al-Etihad, UAE, October 24

With only a few short weeks left until the presidential elections in the US, all eyes are set to Washington, DC in anticipation of discovering who will step into the Oval Office come January. Opinion polls are being published almost on a daily basis, with some predicting a victory for Trump while others ruling in Biden’s favor. The real question is, of course, whether these polls are credible at all. Ultimately, polls are a statistical tool used to estimate the sentiment of the entire population, but they are far from precise. For example, some of Trump’s strongest supporters – those living in the so-called “Bible Belt” – typically refrain from participating in polling as a matter of principle. This may explain why Biden seems to be faring better than Trump in national polls. Interestingly, one tool pollsters typically overlook in their work is Google. An analysis of 32 of the previous US primary elections shows that in 27 of them, or 84%, results were predicted accurately by observing Google’s search interests. The more people search for a candidate, the more likely he or she is to win. The question now is what would happen if we applied this same logic on the current elections? According to Psychology Today, Trump has managed to generate far more interest at the national level. However, a lot of the search terms mentioning his name revolve around his controversial policies that created deep divisions in American society. Perhaps a more important predictor of the election outcomes isn’t Google but social media platforms. These platforms have become monumental tools in shaping voters’ perceptions and attitudes and influencing their ultimate vote. Therefore, it’s still hard to predict who exactly will win. This ambiguity is made worse by the tight race in some of the most important swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania, alongside the difficulty in voting due to COVID-19. No one can deny that these will be monumental elections – perhaps the most important ones in American history. In a way, these elections are not about the future identity of the president as much as they are about the future identity of the American democracy and political institutions. – Emil Amin (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)