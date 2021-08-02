Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Combating Stress at Work
Mideast Mindset
Stress
Mental Health
workplace

Combating Stress at Work

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2021

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 29

No profession is free of stress, regardless of one’s seniority, experience, or field of occupancy. Stress levels may vary from time to time, but when they become a chronic phenomenon in one’s work life, they can be extremely dangerous. Recent studies draw a direct link between extreme stress at work and employees’ mental health-related issues. Further, there is also a direct link between acute stress at the workplace and physical pain. People who are consistently stressed out at work may notice that their existing health problems are exacerbated. They may also feel less harmony and connection with others, difficulty concentrating or remembering, and hesitation and inability to make decisions. Scientific research has shown that there are a number of effective psychological strategies in dealing with work stress. First, there are mental strategies such as identifying one’s source of stress and questioning its validity. There are also strategies revolving around better and more effective time management and others revolving around self-affirmation. One of the important strategies is to support colleagues around us in the work environment. By doing so, we can enhance our co-workers’ confidence and ability to deal with work-related pressures. Support can be logistical: that is, helping colleagues do their job more effectively, equipping them with the tools they need to be successful, and collaborating with them to help them achieve their goals. Support can also be psychological: listening to co-workers and encouraging them to stay resilient or creating a friendly and humorous environment in which people are happy to work. Similarly, effective communication strategies can help solve administrative problems and reduce overall stress levels. These strategies revolve around managing conflicts between employees in a positive, effective, and timely fashion. Several studies indicate relaxation exercises – such as breathing, guided meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, and exercise – can significantly alleviate stress. All of these interventions are becoming increasingly more common in the workplace, and are helping people in Saudi Arabia, and across the world, manage their work-life balance in a way that is conducive to a long and stable career – one that doesn’t jeopardize the employee’s physical and mental health. –Mohammed Al-Hamza (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.