Combating Stress at Work

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 29

No profession is free of stress, regardless of one’s seniority, experience, or field of occupancy. Stress levels may vary from time to time, but when they become a chronic phenomenon in one’s work life, they can be extremely dangerous. Recent studies draw a direct link between extreme stress at work and employees’ mental health-related issues. Further, there is also a direct link between acute stress at the workplace and physical pain. People who are consistently stressed out at work may notice that their existing health problems are exacerbated. They may also feel less harmony and connection with others, difficulty concentrating or remembering, and hesitation and inability to make decisions. Scientific research has shown that there are a number of effective psychological strategies in dealing with work stress. First, there are mental strategies such as identifying one’s source of stress and questioning its validity. There are also strategies revolving around better and more effective time management and others revolving around self-affirmation. One of the important strategies is to support colleagues around us in the work environment. By doing so, we can enhance our co-workers’ confidence and ability to deal with work-related pressures. Support can be logistical: that is, helping colleagues do their job more effectively, equipping them with the tools they need to be successful, and collaborating with them to help them achieve their goals. Support can also be psychological: listening to co-workers and encouraging them to stay resilient or creating a friendly and humorous environment in which people are happy to work. Similarly, effective communication strategies can help solve administrative problems and reduce overall stress levels. These strategies revolve around managing conflicts between employees in a positive, effective, and timely fashion. Several studies indicate relaxation exercises – such as breathing, guided meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, and exercise – can significantly alleviate stress. All of these interventions are becoming increasingly more common in the workplace, and are helping people in Saudi Arabia, and across the world, manage their work-life balance in a way that is conducive to a long and stable career – one that doesn’t jeopardize the employee’s physical and mental health. –Mohammed Al-Hamza (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)