Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Diplomacy Between Cairo and Ankara
Turkish and Egyptian Foreign Ministry officials meet in Cairo on May 5, 2021, two months after Ankara established the first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013. (Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Egypt
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Diplomacy Between Cairo and Ankara

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2021

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, May 9

The first thing one noticed when observing the recent Egyptian-Turkish meeting that took place in the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Cairo was the fact that the meeting took place at the level of deputy ministers. In diplomacy, this is the lowest level of representation a country can send. And the choice was very deliberate: Until Erdogan proves the seriousness of his intentions in turning a new page in his country’s relations with Egypt, Cairo will treat him with the suspicion he deserves. And who knows? Maybe Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry will eventually meet his Turkish counterpart Mawloud Gawish. But confidence-building measures will have to be enacted before then. After all, at the same time that Turkey’s deputy foreign minister visited Cairo, a senior delegation of Turkish officials – including the Turkish minister of foreign affairs, minister of defense, and the director of national intelligence – embarked on a visit to Libya, for talks with the newly formed government. In a press conference held with Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, a clear discomfort was sensed in the room when, in response to a question posed by one of the journalists, Mangoush called on all Turkish forces present in Libya to leave the country. The Turkish delegation seemed taken aback by the remarks, especially given the understanding it had reached with the previous government of Fayez al-Sarraj. This incident came just a few weeks after Turkey’s defense minister visited northern Iraq without an invitation from the government in Baghdad, resulting in a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. The crisis worsened when the minister announced, during the visit, that Ankara is considering establishing a permanent military base in northern Iraq. These are just some of the recent Turkish mishaps that occurred during official visits of Turkish dignitaries in the region. It therefore comes as no surprise that Cairo is being suspicious and careful of Turkey’s move, even when Ankara formally announces its desire to renew its ties with Cairo.  If Turkey is indeed serious in its intention to mend its relationship with Cairo, which took a hit during the 2013 revolution, then it will have to demonstrate that it is a responsible and reliable actor – not just with Egypt, but with other countries in the region. – Suleiman Judeh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.