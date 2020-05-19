Erdogan is Blackmailing the Syrian Factions

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, May 14

I know that the Muslim Brotherhood is one of the dirtiest political movements of the modern era, using whatever means necessary to achieve its political goals, regardless of what is permissible and moral. However, even I did not imagine the extent to which it would be willing to go. Specifically, I’m referring to blackmailing and forcing militant factions to abide by the Brotherhood’s rule. It goes without saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a Brotherhood member through and through. Erdogan is working to achieve his Ottoman ambitions by restoring Turkey’s influence in Libya, with the hope of ultimately establishing a foothold in both Egypt and Algeria. At the same time, he knows that deploying Turkish troops to North Africa and incurring human losses will cause a political upheaval at home, which may threaten his regime. Therefore, he found an innovative way to pursue his ambition: recruit terrorist factions operating in Syria that have allied with Turkey in the battle over the country, and divert them to the Libyan battlefield. With the help of his intelligence services, Erdogan launched a blackmail campaign against leaders of these factions. He threatened that unless they carry out his wishes, he will personally ensure their demise. Of course, those who know how dirty the Brotherhood plays will not be surprised. For Erdogan and his cronies, Islamism is just a means to consolidate power. None of these methods are new. Indeed, they are integral to the Brotherhood’s culture of deceit and betrayal. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Fayez Al-Sarraj, the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord, is one of Erdogan’s puppets. He is a Brotherhood member who will betray his country and sell its assets to the highest bidder, most likely with Erdogan’s help. – Muhmmad Al-Sheikh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)