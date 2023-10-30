External Victory and Internal Defeat

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, October 26

I hold a strong stance on the ongoing conflict between our nation and Israel, with regard to our future prospects and place in history in the upcoming decades or centuries. My viewpoint can be broken down into three primary aspects. First, our conflict with Israel is rooted in a fundamental clash of civilizations, and we are currently lagging far behind in this battle. While Israel possesses the capabilities to produce the majority of its own weaponry and even exports some of it, we struggle to effectively utilize even the weapons that we have purchased from countries that are known to be allies of Israel. This puts us at a significant disadvantage in any potential future conflicts. Second, it is a commonly accepted truth that the fate of nations is determined by the logic of history. In this regard, it is evident that Israel’s existence is precarious, and its rulers are all too aware of this fact. They operate under the assumption that any laxness in security measures could spell disaster for the state. Interestingly, this concern is not shared by neighboring countries such as Egypt. The Israelis are acutely aware that they are a foreign entity in a region that they have no historical, ethnic, or cultural ties to. The only viable solution for them is to peacefully coexist and integrate with the other components of the region, without causing any major upheavals or atrocities. It is imperative that they find a way to blend in and assimilate, rather than imposing their will on others. Third, it is imperative that we prioritize the advancement and growth of our nations by promoting the development of free individuals. This requires a steadfast belief in the significance of upholding principles of justice, equality, and humanity. Without the presence of these values, no nation can truly prosper. It is necessary that our countries wholeheartedly embrace all rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These rights are essential for ensuring the freedom and well-being of every member of society. Without this belief, oppression will persist, tyranny will become rampant, and the exploitation of resources will expand, consequently leading to the trinity of devastation: poverty, ignorance, and disease. No amount of financial wealth can prevent the decline of a nation in the face of these destructive forces. Hence, any notion that the annihilation of Israel can be easily attained through unity or seeking external assistance is a fallacy. Such solidarity is elusive and even if accomplished, a military triumph over Israel and the reclamation of Palestine would not ameliorate the turmoil within us. Consequently, losing Palestine a second or even a third time becomes a plausible outcome, because one who is defeated internally cannot win externally. It is futile to bemoan the fact that Arab nations have not followed in the footsteps of countries like Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan in terms of development, freedom, and democracy. The success of these countries was not solely dependent on the same factors present in our own societies, and it is nonsensical to attribute their progress to beliefs that are in direct contradiction to our own. Our progress has been hindered by various obstacles, rendering the implementation of social and economic progress impossible. For example, religious clerics play a pivotal role in our societies, while they don’t matter in other countries. Even important decisions like signing a peace treaty with Israel—a sovereign and strategic decision—require a fatwa from Al-Azhar in a country as large as Egypt. Some may argue that this is a mere formality, but the uncomfortable truth is that such formalities have caused considerable damage to individuals and small nations alike. One last thought: Hamas is widely applauded, and its monumental achievement cannot be denied. However, the reality remains that very few Palestinians, or others for that matter, are willing to submit to its rule. This is because Hamas seeks to dominate not just Palestine but also our neighboring nations, in accordance with the extremist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which advocates for an Islamic caliphate. Under its rule, there is no constitution, no judicial system, and no basic freedoms. Instead, we are faced with a harsh and oppressive regime, where extremist views are enforced, and modernity is frowned upon. —Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)