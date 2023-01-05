It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fatwa Congratulating Christians on Their Holidays
Mideast Mindset
holidays
Islam
Muslims
Christians
Jews
Fatwa
congratulations

Fatwa Congratulating Christians on Their Holidays

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2023

An-Nahar, Lebanon, December 30

Al-Azhar is one of the major Islamic centers in the world. It is highly specialized, and within its walls, the fundamentals of the sciences of religion are studied. It graduates many preachers and imams each year, and in its center issue monumental fatwas – religious verdicts – that affect millions of Muslims around the world. A fatwa of the Iftaa Center in Al-Azhar, which was published on December 30, 2018, stated the following: Islam called for the values of coexistence, tolerance, and respect, and raised its followers on these principles. Following Islam means having respect for others. Therefore, congratulating Christians on their holidays is an act of benevolence and honor. Al-Azhar continued to say: the permissibility of congratulating Christians on their holidays is consistent with the purposes of religion and highlights tolerance and moderation. It’s common for leaders of Western and Christian countries to honor Muslim holidays out of respect. Every year, they host Islamic scholars and notable community leaders, for honorary celebrations of Muslim events. These celebrations don’t mean that the congratulator believes in the religious principles of the religious holiday he is honoring. When a Christian congratulates a Muslim, he doesn’t accept upon himself the prohibition to eat pork or drink alcohol. He doesn’t pray five times a day, fast in Ramadan, or commit himself to a pilgrimage in Mecca. Therefore, it would be equally absurd to say that when a Muslim congratulates a Christian for the new year, he accepts upon himself laws or principles contradictory to Islam. It must be known that offering peace or congratulations, as well as sharing condolences, with Christians, Jews, and others, has nothing to do with issues of faith or piety. There are tens of millions of Muslims who live and work in Christian countries. Is it wise to prevent them from congratulating their Christian colleagues and friends on one of their most important holidays? –Sami Al-Nisf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.