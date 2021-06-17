Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fear and Anxiety Among Denmark’s Syrian Refugees
Refugees from Syria arrive at Stockholm Central Station by train through Denmark and Malmo in September 2015. (Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Syrian refugees
Denmark
expulsion
Deportation
Residency

Fear and Anxiety Among Denmark’s Syrian Refugees

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2021

Al-Ittihad, UAE, June 12

Getting through an entire night of sleep has always been a difficult task for Syrian refugee Sabriya, but now sleep has become almost impossible. The possibility that the Danish government will send her back to Syria is extremely unsettling. If her attempt to appeal the revocation of her residency permit fails, Sabriya will have to choose between “voluntarily” returning to the country from which she fled or moving into a deportation center until further notice. It doesn’t matter that the Syrian regime killed Sabriya’s husband and bombed her family’s home. It also doesn’t matter that she has no one to return to in Syria and that all of her family members have been separated from each other. The Danish authorities have determined that it is currently “safe” for Syrian asylum seekers to be repatriated. Indeed, Danish authorities have revoked more and more residency permits granted to refugees in recent years. Policy experts said the government’s decision reflects a long-standing effort to make Denmark less attractive to asylum seekers. Controversial measures such as stripping newcomers of their jewelry and separating young couples proliferated after the influx of migrants to Europe in 2015 and 2016. There are fears that foreigners could become a burden on the Danish social welfare system and harm social cohesion. These concerns existed decades ago, but are now dividing the country along party lines. Mattias Tesfaye, the Danish minister of immigration and integration, said in a statement that there has been an improvement in the overall security situation in and around Damascus. Tesfaye, the son of an Ethiopian refugee, insists that the refugees should return home, to Syria, to build their lives there as soon as possible. Experts on Syria, including a large majority of those consulted by the Danish authorities, rejected the notion that Damascus and its surrounding areas are considered safe in any way. More than a decade into the Syrian civil war, over a million Syrian lives have been lost. Lisa Blankenberg, senior adviser at Amnesty International, noted that if Syrians returned to government-controlled areas they would be subject to interrogations, torture and potentially death. So far, 400 cases of Syrians, including minors, have been rejected by the Danish immigration authorities. Rejecting cases does not result in immediate expulsion for the simple legal reason that Syrians cannot be forcibly returned as long as diplomatic relations between Copenhagen and Damascus are severed. This baffles Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, who finds no point in taking people out of the life they tried to build in Denmark and putting them on hold after escaping a horrific conflict at home. Since 2019, 250 Syrians residing in Denmark have voluntarily been repatriated and accepted the government’s generous financial offer of $28,400 in return. But some people have successfully appealed the revocation of their residency permit and are fighting the Danish authorities on the new draconian policies. – Dominic Sujil (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.