50 Years of Incredible Accomplishments

Al-Ittihad, UAE, December 3

Fifty years is not long in the lives of countries, peoples and societies, but when they boast incredible development and lead to the emergence of a modern state, they can change the course of history. What the United Arab Emirates has achieved in 50 years of continuous construction, growth and progress is an inspiring miracle and an unprecedented feat in both global and regional terms. In just fifty years, the arid desert was replaced with bustling cities, skyscrapers boasting global companies, and miles and miles of beaches, trees and gardens. These 50 years also have seen the establishment of a network of universities, colleges, research centers and institutes, training and rehabilitation centers, factories, and hospitals. In just 50 years, the UAE has become a fertile environment that attracts Arab and foreign investments. It has ably hosted international and regional exhibitions, and has become one of the safest, most stable, happy, tolerant and open countries. The UAE overcame all difficulties and transcended time at an astonishing speed in order to be where it is today. It is an open home to members of all nationalities, religions, and sects, without any discrimination — making its passport one of the most sought-after in the world. Famous entrepreneurs, businessmen and artists have chosen to make the UAE their home due to its attractive, comfortable and welcoming environment for both visitors and residents. Despite the hot climate of the Arabian Peninsula and its high humidity, the UAE overcame all obstacles and difficulties and provided all of the necessary conditions for its residents to live comfortable, healthy and safe lives. The country’s transparent laws and regulations guarantee freedom to everyone – from executive officers to the simple worker. As a testament to its openness, Emirati airports and hotels are crowded with visitors throughout the entire year. The decision to host Expo 2020 in the UAE this year sends a clear message to the entire world that the Emiratis are able to plan, prepare and host a huge global event at the highest caliber. Our country has pursued rapid development at astonishing excellence. Therefore, there is plenty of reason for us to celebrate this golden jubilee of our unification. While we take pride in our country each and every National Day, this 50th year since our country declared its independence is an extra special one. It is a day adorned with the most beautiful feelings of joy and pride for a country that defied everyone’s expectations and made great historical and civilizational achievements in just a few short decades of existence. – Ali Al-Quhais (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)