Gulf Trends Toward Artificial Intelligence

Al-Ittihad, UAE, October 31

The Gulf’s initiatives to advance the modern technology and artificial intelligence sectors are gaining momentum, positioning the region for significant economic transformation. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations possess the financial resources to facilitate this shift. Within just seven months, profound changes have sparked global discourse: Could the GCC become a global hub for AI technologies? This question is not without merit, given the substantial advancements made in a short span. Notably, the world’s largest smart chip producer, TSMC, is based in Taiwan, alongside South Korea’s Samsung and several major American AI firms. While it’s impossible to cover every recent Gulf development, some key highlights are worth mentioning. The Wall Street Journal has reported a visit from a TSMC delegation to Abu Dhabi, exploring a potential $100 billion investment in a smart chip manufacturing complex, possibly in collaboration with Samsung. Such a development would establish a significant technological hub for chip and AI production in the UAE, which would be signified by the involvement of one of the leading global companies in this arena. Moreover, Dubai has seen its digital company count swell to 120,000, with investments reaching $38 billion, which is projected to escalate to $140 billion. Dubai’s status as a tech magnet is attributed to its robust infrastructure. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia has ascended 17 positions in the global artificial intelligence index, securing 14th place, surpassing many developed nations. This advancement mirrors the substantial investments in advanced technologies and AI. There is, however, another layer to this story: the localization and development of these technologies beyond mere technology transfer. This is evident in the significant changes within universities and institutes in the GCC, which have founded notable AI institutions and introduced educational reforms to encourage enrollment in applied sciences. Additionally, over 250,000 Gulf students are currently enrolled in various international colleges, many pursuing modern tech disciplines, while a comparable number continue their higher education in GCC institutions in scientific and technical fields. Gulf universities have seen remarkable progress, achieving competitive standings in global educational rankings. In this context, the recent assembly of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy has launched a strategic initiative to train 5,000 citizens over the next five years, preparing them for employment in high-tech firms. Evidently, the Gulf’s current direction transcends mere adoption of automated processes; it emphasizes the localization of these technologies, particularly in AI. Most transactions within the Gulf are now conducted digitally, promoting skill development and enhancing smart transaction capabilities. Thus, the question of the GCC’s potential to emerge as a global AI technology center is not only rational but also founded on a robust technological and educational foundation. This development represents an important leap toward economic diversification and keeping pace with the world’s smart technological shifts, ensuring the GCC’s active and foundational role in these global transformations. —Mohammed Al-Asoomi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)