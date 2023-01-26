He Who Sinned 3 Times and Didn’t Learn His Lesson Isn’t Worthy of Any Public Office

Ma’ariv, Israel, January 18

The High Court of Justice is soon to decide on an issue that could have far-reaching implications for the country: whether Aryeh Deri, the chairman of the Shas party, should be allowed to serve as minister of the interior, health, and potentially, finance. In a normal democracy, it would be inconceivable for someone who has committed offenses three times and hasn’t learned from his mistakes, to be appointed to such a high-level public position. To Deri’s supporters – who are all believers – I must say this: If the State of Israel were to be governed according to the rules of the Torah, as it was in the time of King David, Deri would not only be barred from becoming a minister but would be ostracized altogether. Therefore, I suggest that Deri reflect on the teachings of Maimonides and the Lubavitcher rebbe, which encourage atoning for past wrongdoings through Torah study, charity, and prayer. Deri should also consider resigning from his current public position, which he had previously vowed to stay away from. Those on the Right who insist that the judicial system is biased against Deri are incorrect. After all, in the 1990s, when Deri was interior minister, the High Court issued a writ against him and he chose to resign voluntarily, thus sparing then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin the task of firing him. Deri already indicated that if the High Court disqualifies him this time, he will put the onus on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, threatening that all Shas ministers will resign if Deri is removed. This could create a situation that the State of Israel has not faced since its founding, particularly if the government goes ahead and passes a law to override the Supreme Court’s decision. The claim that Deri should be allowed to serve as a minister because 400,000 Israelis voted for him despite his criminal record is also unconvincing. Were this logic to be accepted, a criminal like Yitzhak Abergil, who is serving a life sentence for murder, could form a party, persuade hundreds of thousands of people to vote for him and, one day, even become a minister. Such a scenario is ludicrous. Despite the respect that Deri deserves, he is not fit to be a minister or a member of the Israeli Knesset. –Ephraim Ganor (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)