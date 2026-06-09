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If There Is Coordination With Trump, This Is the Test
US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If There Is Coordination With Trump, This Is the Test

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2026

When Donald Trump declared that Iran needed to “cry uncle,” he was invoking a distinctly American image of surrender: the moment when an opponent finally admits defeat under overwhelming pressure. Yet the Iranian regime has demonstrated the exact opposite instinct. Rather than signaling submission, it has responded to military setbacks, economic isolation, naval blockades, and escalating threats with greater defiance.

Instead of reconsidering its course, Tehran has continued to proclaim resistance and portray itself as unbowed. Indeed, the stream of warnings and declarations coming from Washington may have reinforced the belief among Iran’s leaders that American rhetoric does not always translate into decisive action.

But there is a deeper factor at work. The regime’s ideological foundations are rooted in a worldview that rejects capitulation except as a temporary tactical maneuver. That conviction has endured despite severe economic hardship, the disruption of oil exports, and the looming threat of devastating attacks against critical infrastructure.

One year after Israel’s first strike on Iran, Tehran is making its position unmistakably clear: it is not deterred, it is not defeated, and it has no intention of raising a white flag. Israel cannot afford to ignore that reality. If Iran remains committed to confrontation despite the costs it has already paid, then assumptions that pressure alone will change its behavior are increasingly difficult to sustain.

The appropriate response, therefore, must be firm, painful, and convincing enough to alter Tehran’s calculations. The United States must also recognize this reality. If the close strategic coordination often described between Jerusalem and the Trump administration truly exists, then this is the moment when that partnership must prove itself.

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This is no longer a question of declarations. It is a test of whether words will be matched by action.

Tzachi Hanegbi, former Israeli national security adviser (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

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