Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fire fighters and municipal workers disinfect Tehran’s streets on March 6. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Iran
coronavirus
United States
assistance
underdevelopment
export
Syria
Lebanon
Iraq

Iran, Coronavirus, and the Mullahs’ Blindness

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2020

Al-Arab, London, March 28

Last week, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hussein Salami, offered to help the United States in its fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. His offer was a display of sheer irony and absurdity. There is no doubt that the pandemic threatens America, where the number of people infected exceeds the number of those infected in China. The US is now the epicenter and appears to be heading into difficult days. However, it is certain beyond any doubt that the Islamic Republic cannot help Washington with anything, not least because of the former’s state of utter underdevelopment, which has made it a source for the export of coronavirus to other countries in the Middle East, especially Syria. It is no secret that Lebanon was a victim of the Iranian desire to export corona, be it intentional or not. It is clear by now that the only thing guiding the mullahs in Tehran is pure ignorance. Take a look at the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who recently accused the Americans of engineering coronavirus to intentionally target “Iranian genes.” It is time for Iran to practice humility and admit that there is no shame in obtaining American assistance instead of pursuing a policy based on a fleeing reality. The corona epidemic, which has struck virtually every nation on earth, will give birth to a new world order and new values unrelated to those currently prevailing. Will Iran be able to adapt to this new world or will it continue to practice a policy based on rejecting reality in pursuit of its expansionist agenda? Will Iran be satisfied with the amount of misery it has caused in the region since 1979, or is it looking to wreak more havoc with the coronavirus as a sprinkle of decoration? What Iran has done so far is frightening, especially if we look at the role it played in exporting coronavirus to Lebanon, to Syria, and even to Iraq. Dozens of Iranian planes infected with coronavirus have flown to Lebanon in what could best be described as suspicious behavior. Instead of denying reality, Iranian leaders must understand that the post-pandemic world will be very different from the one they knew. The Islamic Republic is still held captive by religious clerics who fail to realize that the world is changing rapidly and that the coronavirus epidemic is far from a passing event. Only those who follow science and reason will survive. Iran, in contrast, insists on following the rulings of religious fanatics. – Kheir Allah Kheir Allah (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.