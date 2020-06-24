Is Trump Really a Racist?

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, June 19

It is no secret that US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of racism. There is also no doubt that Trump is a polarizing figure, characterized by narcissism and stubbornness. Most of those who accuse him of racism cite the president’s provocative statements pertaining to US minorities and Muslims, his immigration bans, his trade wars, and his controversial deportation policies. However, today we know that much of Trump’s racist policies were the product of a strategy devised by his former adviser, Stephen Bannon, who is a far-right political figure accused of racism himself. Shortly after stepping into the White House, Trump removed Bannon from his position, likely because he urged the president to implement policies that stood in direct conflict with American values. Trump may have realized that, whether he likes it or not, he is the president of Americans of all ethnic, religious and social affiliations. Interestingly, while he has been caught making many controversial statements on record, there exists no evidence that the president has ever spoken out against African-Americans. Moreover, more than he is president, Trump is first and foremost a businessman. He is well-aware of the fact that racism can only limit business and hurt the bottom line. Similarly, before moving to the White House, he lived and worked in New York City – the cosmopolitan capital of the world, home to European, Asian, African, Latino, Indian and Chinese nationals belonging to all walks of life. Undermining these cosmopolitan values means undermining the entire infrastructure on which he accumulated his wealth. Despite pushing the boundaries with controversial policies, Trump understands that racism will only limit his success. – Ahmed Al-Farraj (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)