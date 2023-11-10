Israel Is an Idea That Will Die

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, November 4

In the world of fundamentalist Jewish clerics, known as “rabbis,” there exists a belief rooted in the Talmudic traditions that the return of the Jewish Diaspora to Jerusalem is a matter solely in the hands of the divine, with no involvement from human beings. Any attempts to hasten this return or to plan for it are seen as corrupting the faith and are deemed heretical. According to Talmudic teachings, the Jewish people are viewed as a religious community destined to return to Mount Zion in Palestine in the final days, guided by a “savior messiah” who will serve as a spiritual and political leader, bringing justice and peace to the world. The ideology of Zionism, a political movement advocating for Jewish nationalism, has a long history of undermining the teachings of the Jewish faith. Founded by Theodor Herzl, Zionism was originally a strategic plan for establishing a Jewish settlement with the backing of major world powers. However, this movement has evolved into a rejection of religious beliefs regarding the return to Zion, the Jewish capital, and the land of Israel. In its pursuit of political power, Zionism has forsaken the spiritual and cultural foundations of Judaism. This atheistic nature of Zionism must be recognized and addressed. Extremist Zionists viewed Herzl’s book, The State of the Jews, as a rival to the Torah. However, the first tangible actions to turn the Zionist vision into reality occurred after the Balfour Declaration of 1917. This declaration, made by the British foreign secretary, allowed for Jewish settlement in Palestine. Critically, this decision was fueled by a covert agenda to alleviate Europe of its problematic, exploitative, and disloyal Jewish population. The examination of Zionism’s history is unequivocal and intricately tied to its core principle. The notion of using military force under the guise of religion is exclusive to Zionism. This ideology ultimately resulted in the expulsion of European Jews from their native lands, followed by the gruesome murder of the rightful inhabitants of Palestinian lands after they were forcefully seized. Moreover, the fundamental concept of Zionism is intrinsically linked to the Nazi regime. After countless armed attacks by Zionists over the decades, the Palestinian people have been left defenseless. Zionism was initially used as a convenient justification for the invasion of Palestine, an important piece of land in the Arab world. This invasion was carried out by historically marginalized people who sought to use force as a means of gaining acceptance. This act has been met with widespread condemnation from across the globe. Zionism, an exclusionary ideology that emerged in Europe, has deep roots of disdain toward the Jewish people and their presence. This attitude ultimately led to a pernicious conflict, where the Arabs bore the burden of expelling the Jews from the core of Western civilization for the sake of preserving it. This rhetoric, however, conveniently overlooks the white Europeans’ historic ties to the bloodthirsty figures of Herod and Pilate, whose descendants they now condemn. The continuous existence of the Zionist state in the collective consciousness of Europe and America is solely driven by political motives, and as such, any political upheaval can easily dismantle its existence. As history has shown, the Zionist project has repeatedly met its downfall at the hands of the Babylonians, Assyrians, and Romans, reminding us that it is not immune to defeat. —Hossam Al-Adly (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)