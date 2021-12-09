Israel Must Consider the Option of an Independent Military Strike Against the Iranian Threat

Ma’ariv, Israel, December 3

On November 29, 2021, at the Coburg Palace located right next to the square in Vienna bearing the name of the forefather of the Jewish state, Theodor Herzl, a meeting was held between representatives of the free world and representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which openly calls for the destruction of Israel. Only the future will tell whether it was an event of historical significance, a turning point that led to the halting of Iran’s nuclear program, or just another stepping stone on Iran’s path toward weapons of mass destruction. Iran is almost there. A few more of its stunts aimed at putting the prey to sleep, and it’ll pass the nuclear threshold. Cabinet member Avigdor Liberman says that with or without an agreement, in five years Iran will have nuclear weapons. It is difficult to understand how such a statement did not shake the entire Israeli political system. How can one hear this news from one of the most senior and seasoned members of the Israeli cabinet and simply go on about their day? Liberman and his colleagues at the helm of government must explain to the public how to deal with the chilling assessment he has issued. When Knesset member Mansour Abbas was asked this week about his stance on a nuclear Iran, he stated that he saw no cause for concern. It can be estimated that most other coalition leaders don’t share this sentiment, since Iran is unlike any other nuclear country: it stands out in its explicit calls to destroy a neighboring state. Those who believe that the talk in Tehran about the destruction of Israel is just empty rhetoric received a blatant reminder of how wrong they are in the words of an Iranian general who said: “The destruction of the occupation regime in Jerusalem is the greatest goal before us … the Zionists must disappear, and they will surely disappear with the help of God, and the Islamic world will celebrate this day.” These are not the words of a conventional enemy, but those of a suicide bomber. This is the harsh reality and it has to be dealt with. Really dealt with. Empty words won’t suffice. US President Joe Biden declares that Iran will never have nuclear weapons. He must be held accountable to this promise. As far as Iran is concerned, the purpose of relaunching negotiations is to repeal all of the sanctions imposed on it by the United States. Iran also demands guarantees that the United States will not withdraw from the agreement if there is a change of government in Washington. And all this is only a precondition for granting permission to the US to return to negotiations on another agreement. There is only one way to turn the bowl upside down, and that is a determined and quick decision to attack Iran no matter what. Not only will the decision to use the military option relieve the world of the danger of nuclear weapons at the hands of Shiite suicide bombers, but it will also help curb the danger of a third world war. Because what is happening in West Asia is affecting the East, and there lies the greatest danger of all to world peace. Israel must exhaust all avenues and act in parallel: examine all options for independent military action, as if there were no American option, and do everything to mobilize the United States, Britain and other freedom-seeking countries for joint action as if there is no independent Israeli option. In order to send a clear message to the world that we will not sleep or sleep until the danger is removed, all the political forces in Israel must be united against the existential threat that lies with a nuclear Iran. This could be Yair Lapid’s great hour: to act as a unifying force and call for the formation of a wall-to-wall national unity government led by the two parties that enjoy the strongest public support in Israel: the Likud and Yesh Atid parties. There is no doubt that Binyamin Netanyahu enjoys both the necessary international status and experience to build up a unified front with the US and Britain to attack on one hand, and on the other hand to try to mobilize Russia for other solutions, perhaps by absorbing enriched Iranian uranium. Under such a unity government arrangement, Lapid will serve as sole deputy prime minister and foreign minister. The formation of such a government will send an unequivocal message that Israel has decided that, if there is no other choice, it will go all the way to prevent a nuclear Iran. – Michael Kleiner (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)