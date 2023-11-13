Israel Needs To Change Its Thinking

An-Nahar, Lebanon, November 11

Countless international attempts have proven futile in securing a truce in Gaza. So far, the result has been a mere four-hour temporary cease-fire, which may have been communicated by Israel to the Gaza population a few hours beforehand. This lack of specific timing, coupled with the justifications for the truce, raises concerns. The ostensible purpose is to allow for the relocation of Gaza residents from north to south and facilitate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid. However, this so-called “humanitarian” truce, agreed upon by Israel, has been marred by actions that flout international laws. It has effectively forced Palestinians to leave their homes and move southward, contradicting the intended aim of providing humanitarian aid. This cease-fire is meant to be a humanitarian gesture, not a military tactic. The international community has turned to a humanitarian truce in hopes of putting an end to the ongoing Israeli bombing and protecting Palestinian civilians. After 36 days of relentless airstrikes that have claimed the lives of over 11,000 innocent civilians—including a large number of women and children—a four-hour truce has finally been secured with Israel. This temporary cease-fire is seen as a crucial step towards achieving a lasting peace agreement. The reality is that Israel is desperately searching for any shred of success in a conflict in which they have so far achieved nothing substantial. Despite launching ground operations and raining airstrikes on Gaza, their efforts have only resulted in civilian casualties. This casts doubt on their target list, as it seems they have failed to eliminate top Hamas leaders or quell the relentless rocket attacks on their settlements. These failures are further compounded by the loss of lives and military equipment on their side. It is clear that Israel is facing major setbacks in this conflict. Perhaps this explains their determination to carry on with a battle that seems to have no end in sight. It is possible that their desperation for a victory is the driving force behind their ruthless tactics, including bombing multiple Palestinian hospitals and denying fuel to those trapped in Gaza. By clinging to this futile battle, Israel is only perpetuating the cycle of violence and causing unnecessary suffering to innocent civilians. It is time for them to reassess their approach and seek a more constructive solution for the sake of all involved. Israel has reached a critical understanding that the ongoing war is futile and will not bring about any tangible results. However, the country is also struggling with the pressure to gain any semblance of victory to appease its internal public and restore faith in its military capabilities. This balancing act is further complicated by international pressure for a non-violent resolution and a reluctance to rely solely on the use of force. Amidst this political tightrope, Israel was forced to reluctantly agree to a temporary cease-fire due to pressure from the United States. The main demand of the cease-fire was the release of non-military Israeli hostages, which Hamas has stated it will only fulfill if Israel halts their bombings. The American government believes that Israel has yet to achieve true victory over Hamas and that prolonged military action will not secure the release of the hostages. In the face of ongoing conflict, it is clear that Israel must eventually agree to a cease-fire. However, this agreement comes at the cost of allowing Hamas to maintain control in Gaza. This shift in priorities marks a significant military failure for Israel. But let us not mistake this cease-fire for a true peace agreement. How can the people of Gaza experience peace when they are still under the threat of Israeli weapons aimed at their homes and communities? Israel’s insistence on truces like these only perpetuates violence and destruction. The most recent crisis, sparked by the Hamas attacks on October 7th, has exposed the weakness of Israel’s security system. For those who may not understand, the concept of Israel is deeply rooted in the idea of security. It has worked tirelessly to establish and maintain its image as the dominating force in the Middle East. In light of this, Israel may be driven to search for a post-war future for Gaza before the war itself has even ended. This is a grave mistake. Israel’s current crisis is a result of its unsuccessful involvement in a war, coupled with the unequal power dynamic between itself and the Palestinian resistance movements. The once-prestigious Israeli army has suffered a major blow, with little hope of regaining its former glory in the near future. The recent war has undoubtedly weakened Hamas, and it will not be the same force it once was in the Gaza Strip. It is time for Israel to face reality and embrace a new approach to achieving peace. The option of using force to impose its will is futile and will only lead to further disaster. Instead, a strategic assessment of the current balance of power in the Palestinian arena must guide Israel’s actions towards lasting peace. True peace cannot be achieved through deceptive war truces; it requires a rational and pragmatic approach. If Israel truly wants to find a way out of this ongoing conflict, it must abandon its stubbornness and accept necessary compromises. Continuing on this destructive path will only lead to further damage and defeat. Israel must acknowledge that its strategy must adapt to the changing circumstances and be open to alternative options for the sake of peace. —Mounir Adeeb (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)